A community program that supports social isolation among men is a finalist in the 2022 HESTA Excellence Awards.
Activus Transport - Just4Blokes program, at Engadine, is a monthly day trip designed for men. It provides companionship and social engagement.
The program has been recognised as one of the finalists in the outstanding organisation - aged care category.
A total of 24 organisations and teams who have excelled in the disability, allied health, aged care and community services sectors are finalists.
Winners will be announced on November 24.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
