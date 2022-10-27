St George's Indian community celebrates Diwali

The Indian community of St George celebrated Diwali, Festival of Light this week.
The festival is held to mark the Hindu new year, celebrating the beginning of the Lunar Hindu calendar and symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.
The festival is celebrated in India and around the world and includes cultural performances, vegetarian feasts, sweets and the exchanging of gifts.
The celebration includes the lighting of small candles.
The diwalis, the small candles in a clay pot, represent souls who were exhausting their energy for others and the victory of light and knowledge over spiritual darkness.
When lighting a candle, people make a wish to the Goddess Lakshmi, who symbolises wealth and prosperity.
The message of Diwali is that we need to be living for others - creating light and happiness for others.
