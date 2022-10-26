Prestige Property
Bed 4 | Bath 1 | Car 3
Built in 1916, this significant home showcases early Californian Bungalow style in Australia and is one of the country's first.
Designed by renowned architect Samuel George Thorpe, this truly exceptional home has been remarkably well maintained and is listed with the National Trust of Australia.
Surrounded by large grounds in a secluded setting, the building retains the spirit of the bungalow style with strong connections to the earth and enjoys the grandeur of a past era - a true legacy of the early 1900s influence of American-inspired architecture in Australia, and of Samuel George Thorpe - welcome to Yamba Woora.
This heritage listed property features period character and charm fused with modern living.
The formal living and dining area enjoy a centerpiece fireplace and there is an additional sunroom at the rear of the home as well as a spacious outdoor alfresco space that is ideal for entertaining.
The large grounds include established gardens in a secluded setting, land size 1643sqm (approx).
There are four bedrooms plus an additional self-contained secondary dwelling (separate cabin).
Yamba Woora will go to auction on Saturday, November 12 at 10.15am. View all that this wonderful property has to offer by arranging an inspection with Prestige Property Group.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
