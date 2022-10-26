Home and business with an indoor pool

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
This is a highly sought but rarely found opportunity to acquire a heated Indoor Swim Centre including the freehold of a modern family home.
Established for near 50 years and boasting a solid functioning clientele database this truly unique property extends the successful purchaser endless opportunity and is not one to be missed.
Listing agent Jon Brookes from Brookes Partners Real Estate South Hurstville said, "This business has an impressive proven cashflow with scope to significantly increase income/revenue. The family owned and successfully run business has been operating for over 47 years."
The recently refurbished heated indoor pool facility includes a retail area, waiting room, changerooms, shower and toilet areas.
It is approved for seven day operation and currently offers learn to swim lessons, water safety, private lessons, professional pool hire (including hydrotherapy/rehabilitation) and event hire opportunities.
"There is independent pool and home access," Jon said. "This property would suit business operators, home buyers with pool centre revenue and/or astute investors alike."
The well presented five bedroom home has updated interiors which flow to spacious outdoor entertaining.
Located in a huge catchment area in a highly sought enclave.
