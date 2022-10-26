Freestanding townhouse

Prestige Property
Bed 2 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Providing an idyllic low maintenance, comfortable and convenient lifestyle, this impressive home boasts modern sunfilled interiors and inclusions throughout.
Relaxed outdoor entertaining and the highly sought but rarely found feature of no common walls, in a boutique tightly held complex.
Impeccably presented, this beautiful residence enjoys a prized street front position, sundrenched northerly aspect and is set in a tranquil and serene family friendly street.
Inside you will find light-filled interiors throughout that flow to an undercover private entertaining area and secured level low maintenance yard.
Features include a gourmet stone kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new plantation shutters and blinds, air-conditioning and an automatic lock up garage with internal access.
Generous sized bedrooms each with built in robes and a master suite boasting private balcony.
This property would suit both owners and astute investors alike.
Located a short walk to local schools, parks, cafes and transport, and only moments to private and public hospitals, a choice of golf courses, the new vibrant Bay Central Village Retail precinct plus Westfield Miranda and the Shire's pristine bays and beaches.
