Spectacular water views

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 2
An unobstructed panorama over the boat-studded waters of the Port Hacking River can be enjoyed from all three levels of this extraordinary waterfront home.
With walls of glass allowing the vista to take centre stage, its inspired interiors are bathed in northern sunshine and offer a series of living spaces that seamlessly integrate with a resort-inspired alfresco.
Listing agent Mitchell Wynn of Highland said, "This stunning deep waterfront home offers the ultimate lifestyle and grants a versatile floor plan including a self-contained level.
"For boat enthusiasts the home features waterfront facilities including a boat shed, slipway, poles, jetty and pontoon."
Extensive interior design offers multiple living zones over three luxurious levels of waterfront splendour whilst water views, timber flooring and chic natural décor are showcased throughout.
Step seamlessly from indoor to outdoor living to an array of alfresco areas embedded in manicured hedges and spacious grounds that overlook a sparkling swimming pool.
"This perfect executive home is ideal for families, with a versatile floor plan providing multiple entertaining areas," Mitchell said. "Close to the Port Hacking community centre, schools and marinas, this sprawling residence is a rare find in one of the Shire's best waterfront settings."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years.
