Loftus born and bred comedian Adam Hills says it is "strange" being made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Paralympic sport and disability awareness.
"It's something I love doing, anyway," he said. "It kind of feels like I have been given an award for eating chocolate."
Hills spoke to the Leader from London after the presentation by Princes Anne at Windsor Castle on November 8.
His mother Judy, who still lives in the house he grew up in at Loftus, looked on.
"She was the one who took me to all the medical appointments when I was a kid and had prosthetic legs fitted, so I think it was very appropriate she should be there," he said.
Hills was born without a right foot. "There was no shocking story, although sometimes I will tell English people it was a shark," he quipped.
He overcame disability to play several sports and was particularly good at tennis, which he coached.
From Jannali Boys' High School, he went to Macquarie University to study journalism and, while there, started doing stand-up comedy at the Sydney Comedy Store.
That led to a stellar career in comedy. He was nominated five times for a Gold Logie for his hit ABC shows Spicks and Specks and Adam Hills Tonight and has a top weekly talk show, The Last Leg, on Channel 4 in the UK, wrapping up the news of the week.
For the 2012 Paralympics, Hills was asked by Channel 4 to host a nightly show, similar to what Roy and HG had done. It is still going every week 10 years later.
Hills said he was asked to try out for the Paralympics when he was 12, "but I didn't think I was disabled enough". "If I was going to win Wimbledon, it would have been as an able bodied tennis player," he said.
"It wasn't until 2008, when I covered the Paralympics for the ABC that I realised what it was about and that none of the athletes thinks they are disabled. Everyone is just cracking on and playing sport at the highest level.
"I was absolutely hooked," he said.
Hills has been playing Physical Disability Rugby League in England and Australia and "pulled on the green and gold" in the first World Cup, held in Britain in recent weeks and won by England.
"It is rugby league made up of people with one arm, one leg, cerebral palsy, with a variety of disabilities," he said.
"It is full contact - I have the bruises to prove it."
Hills' first stage appearance was at the Sutherland Entertainment Centre in 1978 in a production by Loftus Public School of Orpheus and Eurydice.
"It was very underwhelming," he recalled. "I am not even sure I had a spoken line."
Hills is the third Australian comedian to be awarded an MBE - the others being Barry Humphries and Clive James.
"For a boy from the southern suburbs of Sydney, this is quite a massive deal," he said after the announcement.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
