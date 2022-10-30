St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$1.3 million in Federal Budget for Ilinden Sports Centre

JG
By Jim Gainsford
October 30 2022 - 1:00am
Rockdale-based Ilinden Sports Centre has received $1.3 million in the 2022 Federal Budget.

