$1.3 million in Federal Budget for Ilinden Sports Centre

Rockdale-based Ilinden Sports Centre has received $1.3 million in the 2022 Federal Budget.
The funding will help deliver a new pavilion featuring women's change rooms and referee rooms at the Rockdale-based sports club in a major win for women's participation in sport.
The infrastructure boost paves the way for the club to secure a women's licence for representative football and meet requirements for entry into the national second division.
Ilinden Sports Centre is a growing club with more than 1000 registered players.
The proposed new infrastructure upgrades will assist the club to manage increased demand as more women and girls join the club.
Barton MP Linda Burney said the Albanese Labor Government's first Budget fulfilled a key local election promise.
"We are passionate about removing barriers to women and girls participating in sport and this project at the Ilinden Sports Centre will do just that," Ms Burney said.
"Investing in critical sports infrastructure will deliver better health outcomes, build stronger social connections, and help local sports people to develop new skills.
"The Budget delivers for Barton by investing in the capabilities of our people and planning for the future."
Ilinden Sports Centre president, Dennis Loether said, "I'm delighted to see confirmed in the Budget that Labor will support our vision for new female sport facilities at the Ilinden Sports Centre with a $1.3 million investment.
"The female division of the arm continues to grow, and it is imperative that we have the infrastructure in place to ensure they are not disadvantaged or feel uncomfortable.
"With a women's World Cup on home soil around the corner, what better time than now to announce this development."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
