A $5 raffle has played a big part in Jensens at Kareela restaurant raising $80,000 for breast cancer research.
Owners Carl and Brooke Jensen are aiming to reach $100,000 by Melbourne Cup Day, when the raffle will be drawn.
The restaurant has been running an Eat. Drink. Wear Pink fundraiser during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
All proceeds will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Diners are encouraged to wear pink, the lighting is pink and there is a special menu with pink eats and drinks.
The $5 raffle has raised an astounding $60,000 of the $80,000 to date, and Brooke Jensen believes it is due to the power of social media and ease of buying tickets online.
First prize is Nicholas Haywood Jewellery - an 18ct Rose & White Gold 9.60ct Pink Emerald Cut Morganite surrounded with a Halo of White Diamonds, independently valued at $15,500.
Second prize is "an evening of indulgence" for 20 people in Jensens' private dining room and third prize is a Wolfgang Muse limited edition couture luxurious shell pink shimmer tulle.
Jensens is calling on businesses to jump on board with tax deductible donations to help reach the $100,000 target.
The owner of Kareela Village Jonathan Dan has lead the way with a $20,000 donation.
Raffle tickets: https://www.rafflelink.com.au/jensenspinkmonth
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.