"Our beautiful foreshore will be turned into a motorway for southern Sydney" - Bayside mayor

Bayside Council has rejected Transport for NSW plans for Extended Clearway and Road Closures along The Grand Parade Corridor.
Under the proposed changes existing weekdays conditions of 6am to 10am (northbound) 3pm to 7pm (southbound) will change to 6am to 7pm both directions.
On weekends and public holidays, when there has been no restrictions, clearways will be introduced 9am to 6pm in both directions.
Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry outlined the negative impact the proposal has on the viability of local businesses and the amenity for residents which will result from the expansion of the clearways.
In a Mayoral Minute issued at the October 26 council meeting, Cr Curry said Transport for NSW has proposed changes which will see the beautiful Bayside foreshore turned into a motorway for residents travelling from southern Sydney.
"The changes will have negative impacts on residents, businesses, and visitors to our area," Cr Curry said.
'"Extending the clearways will reduce the amount of on-street parking available along the route, and the compensatory parking works will not make up for the loss.
"Not only will businesses be impacted by changes to parking availability, but there are also several well-used loading zones that are proposed to be removed.
"There is also a risk that the increased capacity provided by extending clearways will allow traffic speeds to increase, potentially making the area less safe for pedestrians and cyclists.
"It is not clear whether the current proposed changes are temporary until the M6 opens in 2025, or whether allowing traffic to dominate The Grand Parade will be permanent.
"If the latter, the current plans conflict with this commitment by the State Government. Brighton Le Sands is a popular place for our community to enjoy the beach and to dine out.
"It is important that Council reflects the views of our community and that Transport for NSW hears our serious concerns before a final decision is made," she said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
