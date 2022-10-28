Bayside Community Walk against Family and Domestic Violence

Plans are underway for a 'Bayside Says No to Family Violence Walk' on Saturday, 26 November.
Participants will start from Pemberton Reserve, next to Ramsgate RSL, and walk to Depena Reserve where there will be a community barbecue.
The walk will be led by Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry and councillors. People are encouraged to wear orange.
The walk will support the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based-Violence campaign being held in November.
"Bayside Local Government Area ranks 74th in NSW for domestic violence incidents," Councillor Curry said in a Mayoral Minute submitted at the October 24 council meeting.
"Last year there were 620 people directly impacted by domestic violence, a figure that we have to work together as a community to reduce," she said.
"The 16 Days campaign is an annual, internationally recognised campaign sponsored by the United Nations that calls for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.
"This is a high profile campaign and is a fitting remembrance of the impact domestic violence has on our community.
"This year Bayside will participate in the 16 Days campaign for the first time."
Councillor Curry outlined a number of initiatives to support the campaign. Flags will be installed around the LGA next month that carry the 16 Days campaign branding. The branding will also be on approximately ten of Council's garbage trucks. A program of community awareness activities is currently being developed.
As well as the community walk on 26 November there will be other educative activities scheduled throughout the 16 days.
Council is working with NSW Police, Bay City Care, Bayside Women's Shelter, Advance Diversity Services, Sydney Multicultural Services, South Eastern Community Connect and other local groups and services.
"Together we can make a difference through awareness, education and action," Councillor Curry said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
