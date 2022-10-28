St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Heathcote Road closed for another weekend as new milestone is reached

By Murray Trembath
October 28 2022 - 4:00am
The new bridge being built over Woronora River at Engadine. Picture supplied

The eastern end of Heathcote Road will be closed again this weekend as 15 Super-T girders are installed for the new bridge being built over Woronora River at Engadine.

