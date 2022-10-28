The eastern end of Heathcote Road will be closed again this weekend as 15 Super-T girders are installed for the new bridge being built over Woronora River at Engadine.
There will be no access for traffic from 8pm Friday October 28 until 5am Monday October 31.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans said the installation of the girders was another milestone in the $73 million project.
"The foundation work for the bridge is complete, with four piles constructed to connect the piers to a layer of rock below the riverbed with the pier columns and headstocks now rising above, so the project team is to be commended for their work so far," he said.
"Weeknight closures of Heathcote Road will be ongoing until project completion.
"Closures are also being planned for permanent repairs of Heathcote Road to the east of the bridge to address damage sustained during last summer's record rainfall."
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) said the new bridge will carry one lane of westbound traffic, while eastbound traffic will use one lane on the existing bridge.
"One lane on each bridge provides safety and traffic flow benefits in the short term," a TfNSW statement said.
"As part of the planning works for future potential Heathcote Road duplication announced in November 2020, we are also considering the option of additional lanes along the road."
TfNSW initially rejected calls for to duplicate the bridge, before the government bowed to community pressure and, just before Christmas 2021, announced another bridge would be built.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.