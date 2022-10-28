St George Police reach out to Chinese community to hear their concerns

The Chinese community can play an important role in helping St George Police do their work, a crime forum held at Kogarah was told yesteray.
The forum was run by the office of Kogarah MP and NSW Labor leader, Chris Minns and supported by the St George Police Area Command.
Held at the Kogarah Storehouse, Police presented a bilingual Q&A session in English and Mandarin to reach out and hear the issues confronting the local Chinese community and to offer solutions.
Scams, neighbourhood noise, theft, how to defend yourself in an assault and isolation of the elderly were some of the issues.
Top police brass turned out to answer some hard questions submitted by the Chinese community.
"We have brought this forum together to talk about ways to keep the people safe, and also to thank the St George Police who put their life and safety on the line," Mr Minns said.
"We are here to listen to the community and hear about their issues of concern."
The forum was addressed by Kim Fenwick, multicultural community liaison officer in the Crime Prevention Unit of St George Police Area Command.
Kim speaks two Chinese dialects, Chieu Chau and Hai Nam, and is one of 33 MCLOs in NSW who speak various languages.
"People from overseas might have bad experiences and be fearful of the police," she said.
"A police officer's role is to serve the community to reduce crime, violence and improve public safety. To do this police need to work closely with all nationalities. That's why I am here."
Chief Inspector Robert Allison, crime manager of the St George PAC told the forum that language isn't a barrier when reaching out to the police.
"St George PAC is one of the biggest in NSW with nearly 300 police at three stations, Kogarah, Hurstville and Riverwood," he said "Many of our police - three-quarters - are 24 years or younger and come from many backgrounds. Many are from Chinese backgrounds.
"Please don't be put off by reporting something to police. The operator will organise a translator to help get the right service to you.
"You play a very important role in the work we do," CI Allison told the Chinese community members.
"You know more of what is happening in your suburbs than we do. So don't be shy. If you see a police officer, talk to them. Our job is to keep you and our family and our community safe."
Senior Constable Ray Kerridge of the Crime Prevention Unit of St George PAC was asked by the audience, through interpreter Jessica Wei, what are the types of crimes being reported at the moment.
"The fastest growing crimes in the world are fraud and scams," he said. "These have been sped up from COVID and everyone being at home. If you don't know the person or organisation calling, hang up.
"Sometimes they use threats against you or your family if you don't pay. Here in Australia these sorts of things don't happen.
"It's about being clever and smart, As soon as they are asking for money that's when we put up our white flag and take control, hang up the phone and ring the relevant numbers of the organisation. I'm sure you will find out it is not the same number as the one that contacted you.
"Banks or the ATO never contact you asking for money," he said.
Other questions were about neighborhood noise after midnight, how to stop shoplifting, reporting stolen cars and defending yourself in an assault.
Some residents asked about the Next of Kin program. This was started after elderly people died in their home and were not found for some time.
Community members can register their next of kin and if they have an accident or a medical episode, the police can resolve their issue and let the amly know as soon as possible.
Another question was how soon after reporting an incident to the police can it be followed up?,
"It's not like CSI on TV where everything is resolved in an hour, " Senior Constable Kerridge said. "Ideally, leave it for at least five days before trying to follow it up. Every investigation is different.
"The quickest way to report a crime is 'ling-ling-ling' (Mandarin for OOO)," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
