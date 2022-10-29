Interest free loans for high school expenses offered by Kogarah Storehouse

Low income families about to send their children to high school can get an interest free loan to pay for expenses, thanks to the Kogarah Storehouse community centre.
"Year 6 students about to go to high school can face many expenses," Kogarah Storehouse general manager, Lala Noronha said.
"We are offering loans for families who are struggling to buy school supplies for their children about to start high school.
"They can use an interest free loan of $2,000 to buy uniforms, books, laptops or other school supplies.
"They can borrow for two years when means they only have to pay back $10 a week.
"They can pay through Centrepay (Centrelink) or direct debit."
The Kogarah Storehouse No Interest Loan Scheme (NILS) offers a way to pay for essential items and services such as home appliances, medical expenses and car or home repairs.
The affordable loans can also help borrowers to establish a repayment record to assist in future financial dealings.
To be eligible for NILS you need to have a Health Care or Pension Card or earn under $57,000 a year after tax.
For more details contact Jessica Mak on 0412 503 218 or Bibby Wong on 0480 266 430.
