St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Interest free loans for high school expenses offered by Kogarah Storehouse

JG
By Jim Gainsford
October 29 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kogarah Storehouse community centre general manager, Lala Noronha. Picture: John Veage

Low income families about to send their children to high school can get an interest free loan to pay for expenses, thanks to the Kogarah Storehouse community centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.