It was time away from the classroom, but with good reason.
School teams took a moment to think about what they do best, and what they can do better, outside of the school gates, by gathering in collaborative mission.
A community public schools meeting was held at Bankstown Sports Club on October 28, when educators met to showcase the 3Rivers4Learning initiative, led by Professor Ann McIntyre.
With a focus on inquiry, innovation - creating new ways to improve learning, and inspiration to enable shared responsibility and engagement, they were there to share educational purpose and vision.
The course essentially deepens the capacity of leaders, and enables school leaders to put theory into practice and improve student outcomes.
Educational leaders who wish to continue in a Masters of Education are given credit for this leadership course which gives them 50 per cent of their Master's degree.
A total of 77 educational leaders from the Southern Sydney education networks graduated from the program. On the day, they presented their school improvement results in the past year.
The leadership qualification was developed by Ms McIntyre, who used to work in the Department of Education and is now a Professor of Education at the University of Sydney, and the Australian researcher for the International Teacher Policy Study with the University of Stanford.
Principal of Burraneer Bay Public School, and President of the Sutherland Area Primary Principals' Council, Vicki Pantelis said it was a terrific upskilling of educational leaders.
"One of the best outcomes of the 3Rivers4Learning initiative is the benefit of collaboration. Schools learn from each other and have the opportunity to share their successes," she said.
"It has been around for several years but it's grown - more schools are involved. It's a huge success in terms of building leadership capacity. Schools can target areas they see for improvement.
"Teachers embed regular evidence from data and they have the opportunity to reflect. They can take a step back and look at what they can do better."
