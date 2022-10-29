Appeal to locate elderly man missing from Bexley

A geo-targeted sms will be issued as police appeal for public assistance to locate an elderly man missing from Sydney's south.
Zou Zhou Chen, aged 84, was last seen at Dominey Reserve, on Caledonian Street, Bexley, about 4.30pm today (Saturday 29 October 2022).
When he could not be located, officers from St George Police Area Command were notified and immediately commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Mr Chen's welfare as he lives with Alzheimer's and due to his age.
Mr Chen is described as being of Asian appearance, about 170cm to 175cm tall, of slim build, and with grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a beige long sleeve jacket, navy pants and brown 'Ugg' boots
Anyone who may have seen Mr Chen, or may know of his whereabouts, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
