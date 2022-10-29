St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Appeal to locate elderly man missing from Bexley

Updated October 29 2022
Zou Zhou Chen, aged 84, was last seen at Dominey Reserve, on Caledonian Street, Bexley.

A geo-targeted sms will be issued as police appeal for public assistance to locate an elderly man missing from Sydney's south.

