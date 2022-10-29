UPDATE: Elderly man missing from Bexley found

An elderly man missing from Sydney's south has been located safe and well.
The 84-year-old man was last seen at Dominey Reserve, on Caledonian Street, Bexley, about 4.30pm today (Saturday 29 October 2022).
When he could not be located, officers from St George Police Area Command were notified and immediately commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following a public appeal, the man was located safe and well at Frederick Street, Bexley about 7.20pm.
Police would like to thank the community and the media for their assistance.
