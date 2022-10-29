Weekly Wrap: Cronulla surf lifesaver saves two while holidaying in Thailand

Hello readers,
Melissa Halpin, from Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club, is being hailed as a hero for saving the lives of two swimmers in separate rescues while she was on holidays in Thailand.
Surf Life Saving Sydney Branch named Ms Halpin as the Rescue of the Month award winner for September for the rescues she carried out single-handedly without the assistance of a board or other equipment.
Ms Halpin, who is a police sergeant based in the eastern suburbs, is a member of a family with a long association with the Cronulla surf club. She joined the club as soon as women became eligible.
When the Leader asked about her poolside saves Ms Halpin downplayed her efforts. "I would hope any lifesaver would do the same".
In other news, the Cronulla community is mourning the passing of one of its biggest supporters, long time RSL Club president Ian Bourke.
Mr Bourke, a former champion swimmer and police diver, served on the Board of Cronulla RSL Memorial Club for more than 19 years and was president for the last 14 years.
He was a life member of Cronulla RSL, Cronulla RSL Swimming Club, Cronulla Polar Bears Swimming Club and St George Leagues Club.
Comments on the club's Facebook page painted a picture of a man who was held in the highest esteem as much for his human qualities as his administration and sporting skills.
ICC, which operates as Club Central at Hurstville and Menai, will take effective control of the sailing club business from that date.
Members of the amalgamated clubs will have access to all three venues.
Ending with some wonderful news from the previous week, we wish Olympia Sleiman and happy 100th birthday.
Mrs Sleiman was surrounded by four generations of family and friends to mark the milestone with a party on October 26.
Olympia was born in Diman, Lebanon and came to Australia in 1970 where she and her husband Richard raised their eight children. She is now a grandmother of 20 and great-grandmother of 20.
On behalf of the Leader team, many happy returns Mrs Sleiman.
For more news from around the region, be sure to visit The Leader website.
Thank you as always for your support and have a great week.
Warm regards,
Editor Matt
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.