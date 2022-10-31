More than $10 million will be spent removing contaminated material from Lucas Heights Community School.
The Education Department says the contaminated material was brought into the school without its knowledge or consent.
An investigation into the conduct of a number of school staff in relation to the matter led to disciplinary action, the department said.
The Leader put questions to the department after a source, who wishes to remain anonymous, claimed the material was trucked in to build a sports field several years ago.
A spokeswoman for the Education Department said it "became aware In 2019 that material had been brought to the outdoor area of Lucas Heights Community School without the department's knowledge or consent".
"The material was not brought in to create a new sports field," she said.
"The stockpiles were successfully removed by licenced contractors under the supervision of an independent hygienist in 2019.
"There is no current risk to staff or students at the school.
"A remediation action plan to manage contamination below the surface has been developed by the independent hygienist and approved by the NSW Environmental Protection Authority.
"These works to remove any contaminated material is planned to start in December and completed while the school is unoccupied before Day 1, Term 1, 2023."
The department said site investigations by an independent hygienist involved digging test pits across the site and analysing the soil profile.
The hygienist worked with the Environmental Protection Authority to develop a remediation strategy, which is proposed to start in the 2022/23 summer school holidays.
Removal of contaminated material was the preferred methodology, rather than encapsulation.
Tenders were called in May 2022, and a contract awarded for the works at a cost of more than $10 million.
The department investigated the conduct of a number of school staff and disciplinary action followed.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.