$10m contract awarded to remove contaminated material deposited at Lucas Heights Community School

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
October 31 2022 - 6:30am
Lucas Heights Community School. Picture by Chris Lane

More than $10 million will be spent removing contaminated material from Lucas Heights Community School.

