Sutherland Shire Councillor and local high school teacher Diedree Steinwall has entered the contest for Labor preselection for the state seat of Heathcote.
Cr Steinwall is taking on Maryanne Stuart and Mick Maroney for the right to oppose sitting Liberal Lee Evans in the March 2023 election.
Nominations for preselection open on November 7 and close on November 14.
If required, a ballot of local party members will occur on Saturday November 26.
Heathcote is a must-win seat for Labor if it is to form government, and an electoral redistribution has strengthened its chances.
The five per cent margin Mr Evans enjoyed after the 2019 election has gone, and the seat has become notionally Labor by a 1.7 margin per cent.
The seat includes an additional 12,091 voters from the suburbs of Austinmer, Thirroul and Bulli, and loses 11,869 voters from the suburbs of Menai and Bangor.
Cr Steinwall has represented D Ward, covering the Engadine-Heathcote area for 10 years and is a teacher at St John Bosco College.
"I am passionate about advocating for my local community and was excited to put up my hand when encouraged by family and colleagues to run for preselection for Heathcote," Cr Steinwall said.
"My council seat of D Ward covers a large area of this state electorate.
"I also bring to the fight for Heathcote my strong track record and long-term community ties as a councillor and a local high school teacher.
"Heathcote has been my home for over 35 years, raising my family, volunteering for community groups, and continuing to work as a local high school teacher.
"Over the past 10 years, it has been my privilege to represent this incredible community on Sutherland Shire Council.
"I love this area and have worked hard to make it a better place to live and work. Whether it is a local traffic issue, support for our community services, or improvements to infrastructure - I will always be there to listen and help."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
