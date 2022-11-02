From Sutherland Shire to remote school communities in NSW, one idea is stretching out into region in need, bringing a whole lot of joy to children in creative form.
Groove Nation, born from Caringbah, has been providing primary school dance programs throughout NSW since 2011.
Teacher, Amy Tasker of Caringbah, launched a mission to give primary school pupils in areas with restricted access and regions effected by natural disaster, opportunities to participate in performing arts.
This year, she launched the 'Help Project', a free program that aims to inspire children to get active on stage. The school selected for the first Help Project Program in 2022 was Wentworth Public School, the furthest south-western school in NSW.
Being a remote community in NSW, students at the school often lack the opportunity to engage in creative arts. More than 50 per cent of its students identify as Indigenous and 91 per cent fall into the bottom socio-economic quartile.
"There are so many Australian kids that would never know dance was their zone of genius if they didn't get the opportunity to participate," Ms Tasker said. "If we can spark something in just one student that sets them on a path of self discovery and finding joy in dance, then we have achieved what we set out to do from day one."
All proceeds from the funds raised were donated to fund the School Breakfast Club or school uniforms for students in need.
Ms Tasker hopes more schools will join the Groove Nation trend. Applications for the 2023 Help Project Programs are open.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
