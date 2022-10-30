The latest literacy and numeracy results reveal students are performing at a stable level, despite reeling from the challenges of disrupted learning because of COVID-19.
Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) released its national NAPLAN data report on October 31.
It showed from 2021-2022, apart from a decrease in Year 5 numeracy and Year 9 spelling, skills across the board have been steady.
Writing, which had been in decline up to 2018, is showing signs of turning around, with an upward trend in Years 5, 7 and 9 since 2019.
"Overall, for a second year in a row, the national level results have defied predictions of drastic falls in performance related to COVID-19," ACARA Chief Executive David de Carvalho said.
"This suggests that the efforts being made by schools and teachers, in response to those earlier warning signs, are paying off."
Steady rises in Years 3 and 5 reading, and Years 3, 5 and 7 spelling have also continued.
"Aside from numeracy, the Year 5 results are pleasing as 2022 was the first year this cohort sat their NAPLAN tests, following the cancellation of NAPLAN in 2020," Mr de Carvalho said.
"It will be important to track whether this cohort's lower numeracy achievement affects their results in Years 7 and 9."
He also said Year 9 Indigenous students and students from a language background other than English have showed pleasing results in writing, and grammar and punctuation results for Indigenous students in Year 7.
"While these results are just for one year, it's hoped this signals the start of longer-term trends," he said.
When looking at the National Minimum Standard (NMS), the percentage of Year 9 boys achieving the NMS in reading has fallen to its lowest level, below 90 per cent.
Preliminary NAPLAN 2022 results were not released in August, as they have been in previous years, as closer analysis of the data was required due to lower than usual participation rates.
A total of 400,000 NSW students took part in NAPLAN online this year. Overall, participation rates for this 2022 NAPLAN across NSW were amongst the highest in the nation.
"The 2022 NAPLAN National Report is a testament to the hard work of our teachers and schools in NSW who, despite the disruption of the pandemic and natural disasters, have made sure our students continue to learn," Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said.
School projects including Como Public School's initiative to strengthen literacy and numeracy as part of a three-school joint venture, have proven to be successful in driving positive results.
The primary school's Small Schools Learning Alliance, which utilises staff expertise across three schools in Sutherland Shire, focuses on tweaking teacher practice so it is more collaborative, to improve learning outcomes.
Students showed positive results in counting, vocabulary and reading comprehension since launching their project.
Como's assistant principal, Kym Ferrario, said despite some expected obstacles transitioning to online learning during lockdown, students fared well, and adapted to change without any major concerns.
From next year, Kindergarten to Year 2 students will begin learning from the new English and Mathematics syllabuses. Schools will begin teaching the Years 3 to 10 English and Mathematics syllabuses in 2024.
From 2023, improvements to NAPLAN, including bringing testing forward to Term 1, will also come into effect.
