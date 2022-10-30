St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

ACARA reveals positive results in 2022 NAPLAN National Report

By Eva Kolimar
October 30 2022 - 11:00pm
Students in NSW continue to perform above the national average according to the latest NAPLAN results released today. Como Public School has been working hard to be part of these successful results. Pictured is assistant principal, Kym Ferrario with Tom Ethan, Alex and Evie. Picture by Chris Lane

The latest literacy and numeracy results reveal students are performing at a stable level, despite reeling from the challenges of disrupted learning because of COVID-19.

