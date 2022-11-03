Host families are in need to help newly-arrived families from Ukraine settle into their new homes.
Sutherland Shire Refugee Connection (SSRC), which relies greatly on donations, is welcoming families from war-torn Ukraine, after their livelihoods were destroyed.
Although the government has provided safe passage for families, the challenge of finding a temporary, safe place to stay, is their next hurdle.
The latest cohort of Ukrainians have started to arrive in early November, on three month tourist visas. They cannot access government assistance such as Medicare until they get their bridging visas.
President of SSRC, Shazia Mia says those who have escaped regions affected by conflict, now face another obstacle.
"These people have lost their homes. There was a great need for them to evacuate," Ms Mia said. "The majority of families consist of a couple with one child."
She says among those who have arrived in Sydney, are a couple in the 60s who were doctors in their homeland.
"They lived in Kyiv. They don't speak much English and are unemployed. Their house was bombed and destroyed, and they lost all their savings," she said.
"They are educated and qualified and they want to work, but they need to re-train, learn a new language and navigate Australian society.
"It's important the community knows that these people aren't looking for handouts - Centrelink is their short-term solution. After they move to bridging visas they will be able to access their work rights.
"With our partners we will also help them find jobs in the community but there is an opportunity for employers to reach out."
Ms Mia says many of the families have showed their gratitude to host families they have been placed in, by doing small jobs around the house. But she said a key benefit for host families was the opportunity to build friendships and for children to learn about each other's cultures.
"They can also be great company for retirees," she said. "It provides companionship for people who are passionate about being advocates in the community by helping them to assimilate.
"All they need is a spare room or two - it may be an empty investment property. Just to be open to helping these people have a roof over their heads - that's all they need."
The Dudko family (pictured above) is arriving on November 11, and are one of the families who need accommodation.
Ivan, 33, Yaroslava, 34, and their son Dmytro, age four, hope to find someone to live. Mrs Dudko shares her experiences below:
"Before the war, we lived in the cosy town of Melitopol, in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region. We worked as teachers. I was at university, and my husband, at school. We devoted all our efforts to the upbringing of our son Dima. He is very active and inquisitive.
We were under occupation for five months under constant fear of military vehicles, artillery fire and rockets. Listening to the calls of the Ukrainian authorities to leave the occupied territories and in connection with the complication of the situation, we decided to evacuate from our homeland.
The road to the free territory was difficult, but we were lucky to pass the frontline and get to the free land in the city of Zaporizhzhia. But the joy did not last long, because the city also suffered from shelling. That's why we decided to go further, abroad. They completed the necessary documents and began to gather.
We have tickets to Sydney for the beginning of November. But there is a problem with housing. Therefore, we are asking for help with finding housing or providing shelter. Hopefully, our suffering will finally end."
People willing to find out more information about becoming a host family or assisting with job opportunities can email Shazia at: presidentssrc@gmail.com
