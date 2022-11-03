St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Shire Refugee Connection calls for host families

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 3 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ivan, Yaroslava, and their son Dmytro Dudko, who arrive in Sydney from Ukraine in November, hope to secure accommodation. Picture supplied


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.