Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Continuing dialogue of First Nations with art

On Friday night, I had the honour of officially opening the latest Hurstville Museum & Gallery's Main Gallery exhibition, Guraban; Where the saltwater meets the freshwater.
This new exhibition combines historical objects, documents and photographs sourced from public and private collections along with the work of commissioned First Nations visual artists, Dennis Golding, Nicole Monks and Jenine Boeree, (mother and daughter), Djon Mundine, Marilyn Russell and Jason Wing.
They explore connections to the Georges River history and its continuous, ongoing associations with First Nations communities.
Hurstville Museum & Gallery secured funding from Create NSW to make it possible to commission artworks by these leading First Nations artists.
The exhibition was developed in collaboration with local First Nations groups, individuals, the artists and the Gujaga Foundation, a peak organisation leading language, cultural and research activities providing services to educational, cultural and corporate organisations relating to First Nations areas within eastern, southern and south-western Sydney.
It was a wonderful opening night with Uncle Michael West from the Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council making the Welcome to Country.
We were also honoured to have special guest Dr Mariko Smith, the manager of First Nations Collections & Engagement at the Australian Museum in Sydney, giving her valuable contribution to the dialogue about First Nations histories.
While the Georges River was explored by Europeans in the 1790s and named after King George III, it was long known as Tucoerah in the Dharawal language of the Traditional Custodians of the land. For thousands of years, First Nation peoples have
lived in the Georges River area - the Dharug, Bidjigal, Cabrogal to the north and the Dharawal, Gandangara, Norongaragal, Gweagal to the south.
The river has always been an important focal point for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander life and culture in southern Sydney, for food, transport and trade, as well as the land, flora and fauna, the sea, and sky, all part of embedded connections to Country.
This exhibition, which takes its name from the Dharawal word for Salt Pan Creek, Guraban, meaning where the Saltwater meets the Freshwater, is an educational opportunity to understand and highlight these stories from the St George region.
I encourage you, along with your family and friends to explore these stories through the art, documents, historical objects, and photographs as it gives context to our local history.
This is just the beginning of an ongoing conversation, to build on the relationships with our First Nations communities.
I invite you to see this free exhibition that is on display until 29 January 2023.
