A coroner has determined the death of 11-year-old Alex Raichman was entirely preventable.
Alex, who had severe autism, died on Sunday, April 22, 2018, when he was hit by a train near Oatley station, after he found a way out of nearby disability respite care premises.
In her findings from the inquest into Alex's death, dated October 21, from the Coroners Court, Lidcombe, Deputy State Coroner Magistrate Harriet Grahame recognised the profound loss suffered by Alex's parents Sharon Braverman and Dale Raichman and wider family, and recorded her "utmost respect" for the couple.
"The trust they placed in Civic [Disability Services] to care for their precious child was betrayed," Ms Grahame said.
"His death was entirely preventable if adequate safety measures had been in place."
Ms Grahame said Alex was fun-loving and active, enjoyed the outdoors, climbing and running and had a wide range of passions and interests including swimming and water play, collecting rocks and chasing birds.
Alex was "strong, fast and agile", but also "had very little understanding of environmental risk". He would chase a bird across a road without a care for oncoming traffic.
Ms Grahame said Ms Braverman wrote on the Civic booking form Alex was "a profound absconding risk" and had told them window locks were needed.
Windows were secured two days before Alex's death after he was found to have climbed out and played outside for an hour.
A handyman placed screws in the bedroom window frames, limiting the opening, but did not secure an ensuite window.
About 7pm on April 22, Alex climbed out of the ensuite window and ran towards the station where he died less than 45 minutes later.
Ms Grahame said Civic's decision not to rectify a low perimeter fence, which was a known safety risk was "inexcusable". Ms Grahame accepted the evidence of a witness, who said she was informed the works she sought could not be done due to budget issues.
Ms Grahame said Civic's response was that, since Alex's death, a range of important improvements, including a new risk reporting system, had been made and the organisation had also essentially stepped away from the provision of overnight care for children and young people.
Ms Grahame's recommendations included Civic not be allowed to provide such services to people under the age of 16 and should devise and roll out a training program for staff addressing the processes available for alerting all levels of management of risks, including direct contact with the CEO.
Ms Braverman told the court, "There is no possible reason why Alex should have died. He was supposed to have had a long, joyful, meaningful life enjoying nature, being with family, living either in a safe group home or at home or a combination.
"I had just as many dreams for Alex's future as parents do for their typically developing children - the dreams were different but meant the entire world to me."
Ms Braverman said, "A child's life is not dispensable just because they are living with a disability".
"Alex leaves behind his smile, laughter, his personality, the kind people he knew and brought into his and our lives. Along with his brother Samuel, Alex is, in my view, the most perfect, special, beautiful, unique, handsome, charming, clever and important person to have ever lived on Earth.
"Forever the centre of my life and the centre of the universe. Alex filled the whole world. There is only one Alex in all of time. I will happily give up the rest of my life if Alex can have 5 more minutes to play. Alex my love. I'm so sorry I left you there. Mummy is sorry."
