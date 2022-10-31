St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River Council opposes Rocky Point Road clearway

By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 31 2022 - 5:02am, first published 4:53am
New clearways, which prioritise cars over people, will have a detrimental impact on local businesses and the overall liveability of the location, Cr Nick Katris said in his Mayoral Minute.

Georges River Council opposes proposed extension of clearway conditions along Rocky Point Road to Captain Cook Bridge.

