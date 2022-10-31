Georges River Council opposes Rocky Point Road clearway

Georges River Council opposes proposed extension of clearway conditions along Rocky Point Road to Captain Cook Bridge.
Transport for NSW proposes the extension of clearway hours on the Grand Parade, Sandringham Street and Rocky Point Road from 6am - 10am (northbound) and 3pm - 7pm (southbound) to 6am -7pm in both directions on weekdays and amending the locations where there is no current clearway to new clearways of 9am - 6pm both directions on weekends and Public holidays.
Bayside Council opposes the proposal put forward by TfNSW and in a Mayoral Minute expected to be tabled at tonight's Georges River Council meeting, mayor Nick Katris will outline his council's opposition to the proposal.
"New clearways, which prioritise cars over people, will have a detrimental impact on local businesses and the overall liveability of the location," Cr Katris said in his Mayoral Minute.
"Council is in support of TfNSW Future Transport Strategy vision. The vision highlights maximising the use of our network by reallocating road space to more efficient modes of transport like buses, walking, cycling and micro mobility devices. It also aims to enhance liveability for customers and communities where wider footpaths, cycle lanes, street trees, pedestrian crossings and lower speeds will improve access to nearby shops and services. The proposed clearways are in opposition to this vision," he said.
"The (clearways) proposal only indicates the loss of on-street parking within Georges River LGA with no potential to expand, redesign or provide additional parking spaces for the public or businesses.
"The presentation provided to Council officers showed a Traffic Volume Analysis from 2019. Council would like to see a new study undertaken to capture any changes to behaviour out of the COVID19 pandemic and an increasingly hybrid working environment."
The council council is expected to write to Transport for NSW Minister opposing the the changes along the Grand Parade from Kyeemagh to San Souci.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
