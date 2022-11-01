New name, same academic excellence Advertising Feature

Principal Stephen Mahoney is welcoming in a new era at De La Salle Catholic College Cronulla, now transitioning to a Years 7-12 College and a new name, St Aloysius College. Picture supplied

Parents in the Sutherland Shire now have even more choice for their children with the announcement that the prestigious De La Salle Catholic College Cronulla is growing to a full Years 7-12 co-educational secondary school.

The College, which will feature state-of-the-art facilities and expanded offerings, will now be known as St Aloysius College Cronulla, in homage to its close parish connections.

De La Salle Catholic College Cronulla has been an institution at Cronulla since 1936, earning a well-deserved reputation for academic excellence over the last 80 years.

"We are very excited to welcome in this new era of opportunity for families in the area seeking a quality Catholic education for their child," said Principal Stephen Mahoney.

"St Aloysius is the patron saint of young students, and the new name reflects the traditions of the College which has a strong reputation for academic success, vocational training, and charitable works."

The College will be part of an interdependent learning precinct with De La Salle Catholic College Caringbah (Boys 7-12) and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic College Burraneer (Girls 7-12).



The precinct will feature active sharing of teacher expertise across all three Colleges as well as shared use of contemporary specialist learning, creative, performing and sporting facilities.



The new St Aloysius College will also be home to additional learning and co curricular offerings. Options currently being explored for further development include business and tertiary partnerships, vocational education opportunities and courses such as Marine Biology and Aquaculture.

Current facilities such as the oval, tennis courts and landscaped campus offer opportunities for further development.

Previously a Years 11-12 College, the school's teaching staff are very experienced in nurturing students to reach their highest potential in the HSC, and are looking forward to expanding their expertise to the first Year 7 cohort who will start at the school in 2024.

"The College is growing to reflect the needs of today's families," said Mr Mahoney.



"The traditions of De La Salle Cronulla are set to flourish at St Aloysius College."