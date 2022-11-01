The lifeguard tower at North Cronulla beach is back in its rightful place after it was lifted out of the reach of threatening seas more than three months ago.
A crane carried out the project on Tuesday morning, lifting the observation room on to new steel supports and concrete base.
Very gentle waves were rolling into the beach, in stark contrast to the huge seas which ripped the foreshore away and undermined the tower in July.
On Monday July 11, the tower was perilously close to falling into the ocean.
Sutherland Shire Council ordered its removal early that day and a crane lifted the observation room that night.
Bate Bay beaches were at that time in a pitiful state after the third serious erosion event in less than a month.
A new seawall made from boulders was subsequently constructed.
Much of the sand has since returned and there will be further nourishment with sand to be dredged from Port Hacking in early 2023.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
