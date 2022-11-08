Contemporary luxury in Brighton-Le-Sands

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 3
Located at the top of the renowned CIEL apartments, this two storey, north facing penthouse is about 13km from the CBD, providing expansive terraces with a rooftop garden and an outdoor room flowing to a deck overlooking a reflection pond.
A fully appointed outdoor kitchen and pergola to enjoy all year round.
Multiple internal and external lighting combinations plus a showpiece fireplace in the living area.
A stunning eat in island kitchen, with a walk-in butler's pantry and Miele appliances including a pyrolytic oven, oversized Caesarstone benchtops and extra wide fridge spaces.
The king size master suite has built-in robes and opulent ensuite bathroom with oval bath, heated natural stone floors and heated ladder towel rails. Stacker doors lead out to a private enclosed balcony.
The second bedroom has a built-in media desk with overhead shelves and built-in robe while the third bedroom showcases a resort style ensuite with extra-large shower and built-in robe.
Expansive terraces with a rooftop garden, outdoor room and deck with a tranquil pond.
This luxurious apartment also features security intercom, lift access, secure key card access, ducted air-conditioning and natural stone floors. Security oversized three car garaging with additional storage too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.