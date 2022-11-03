St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Project Youth celebrates 30 years of supporting young people

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 4 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Project Youth celebrates 30 years of assisting young people in the community. Picture supplied

Three decades of supporting young people in the community was celebrated in 2022 by those who directly benefit from assistance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.