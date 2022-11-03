Three decades of supporting young people in the community was celebrated in 2022 by those who directly benefit from assistance.
Project Youth helps people facing disadvantage in Sutherland Shire, Georges River and Bayside local government areas.
The organisation works with more than 4000 young people each year who face complex trauma and significant disadvantage, providing trauma informed, individual, group and therapeutic programs that enable young people to be connected.
Youth workers are focused on breaking the cycle of disadvantage that young people face through providing access to safe and accessible housing, education, employment and diversionary program options.
The organisation is centred on the belief that all young people deserve the opportunity to thrive, regardless of the disadvantages they face.
It was 30 years ago when a small group of thoughtful citizens opened up their first shopfront on Beach Park Arcade, Cronulla in 1992, under the name Eastern Area Service for Youth (EASY).
From there Project Youth progressively grew in size, with 22 programs, 50 staff, 60 volunteers and 22 young people employed through its social enterprise café and peer education programs.
Assistance may include supporting a young person at court, providing accommodation at one of the refuges, offering family counselling, running a hospitality qualification course, supporting a group of young people through an emotional skill regulation workshop, or putting on a live youth music performance.
To celebrate 30 years, a total of 100 guests and stakeholders were treated to an 'immersive' experience event, including a smoking ceremony and performances from young people in the Culture Connect and Studio Y programs.
"Our current team stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before us. We value the strong foundations on which we can now continue to grow our reach and impact to ensure all young people have the opportunities to thrive," Chief Executive of Project Youth, Jodie Darge said.
