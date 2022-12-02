St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Lucas Heights Community School takes on MyStrengths mental health workshops to improve student outcomes

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated December 2 2022 - 7:01pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Hardie of MyStrengths, Student Support Officer Jeff Watt, Lucas Heights Community School Head Teacher of Well-Being Vickie Meyer, Principal Julie Perkins with River her therapy dog, and school captains Brody Smith and Scarlett Jagger. Picture supplied

Enhancing well-being at Lucas Heights Community School has been front of mind lately, with initiatives launched to boost mental health and overall student outcomes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.