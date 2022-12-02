Enhancing well-being at Lucas Heights Community School has been front of mind lately, with initiatives launched to boost mental health and overall student outcomes.
The school recently held its annual well-being festival, which encouraged students to take a pause from their textbooks and reflect on promoting health minds.
Partnering with MyStrengths, an organisation that works alongside schools in preventing mental health issues prevailing among teenagers, educators guided students to help them discover their top five strengths.
School Principal Julie Perkins, said the goal was to balance curriculum with well-being.
"For us it's about ensuring that our teenagers will see the good in themselves," she said. "We have found that particularly after COVID-19, they focus on everything that's wrong."
The school's Head Teacher of Well-Being Victoria Meyer, said a key aspect of the well-being day was to listen to what students had to say.
"Their voices drive our decisions, and when we surveyed every student and staff, it formed part of our data collection that indicated how well-being was travelling," she said.
"One of the biggest trends we've noticed is that student connection to their environment has really declined. But when students feel a sense of belonging, it gives them the foundation to thrive academically.
"If we're not taking care of well-being and using evidence based programs like MyStrengths, it doesn't matter what we're doing in the classroom."
Another way of supporting students is having the school's therapy dog River, owned by the school principal, on standby to help ease anxiety levels.
"We have seen also an increase in student anxiety, particularly with high achieving students who put a lot of pressure on themselves, and they have felt disconnected from support services. But a cuddle and pat with River also really makes a difference," Ms Meyer said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
