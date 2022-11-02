St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Oatley 101 Society of Artists hosts first art demonstration with Ros Psakis leading the brush

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 2 2022 - 9:09pm, first published 9:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award winning artists Ros Psakis at work. Picture supplied

The creative force of a dedicated group of community artists are inviting the community to see their works of art.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.