The creative force of a dedicated group of community artists are inviting the community to see their works of art.
Oatley 101 Society of Artists is gearing up to host its first art demonstration since COVID-19.
Multi-award winning artist, Ros Psakis, will demonstrate her skills by painting Figures in the Sunlight with Oils on November 12 at the 1st Oatley West Scout Hall, 101 Woronora Parade, Oatley West from 2pm-4pm, after which afternoon tea will be served and folks can meet the artist.
Ros will show how simple is to paint using only three primary colours, three tones and three light directions.
Six times winner of the 'Best in Show' award at the Combined Art Societies of Sydney Art of Sydney Awards Exhibition, Ros, is also 12 times winner of the St George Art Society's award for excellence, plus has featured in several art magazine articles.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
