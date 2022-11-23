Saving medical supplies from landfill is the key goal behind MedEarth, a company that hopes to unite the community for its fundraising trail walk on December 4 in the Royal National Park.
The non-profit organisation recovers usable medical equipment destined for landfill and redistributes it as humanitarian aid to developing countries, disadvantaged local communities and wildlife organisations.
Since its inception MedEarth has saved more than 275 tonnes, or $6 million worth of medical items from 55 health services.
To promote the organisation and raise much needed funds, it hosts the annual 'Trails for Change', offering the opportunity for people to experience trail running or walking in a supportive environment with like-minded people who want to make a positive impact in the world, enjoy a communal outdoor challenge in nature and give financial support.
For the past three years the event has been held in the Royal National Park.
Participants can refuel with energy drinks, snacks and a free picnic lunch at the end.
Co-founder Laura Taitz says MedEarth strives to improve the world "one container of medical items at a time".
"Our waste reduction and humanitarian aid programs are tangible solutions that heal our world in a measurable way," she said.
"Trails for Change is a unique event where our participants are looked after every step of the way so that newcomers can feel confident to take part in the challenge.
"For every $10 we raise we can recover $1000 worth of usable medical items and divert it from landfill to communities in need.
"To date, we have operated with very limited funds and relied on personal connections to source and save medical equipment and supplies.
"In 2023 we want to grow the profile of MedEarth, with all hospitals and medical practices and suppliers aware of our organisation and contacting us to donate surplus equipment and supplies. Our goals for 2023 are to build the profile in NSW and then in 2024 to grow nationally."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
