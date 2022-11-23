St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
MedEarth fundraiser in the Royal National Park

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 24 2022 - 1:12pm, first published 7:00am
An upcoming fundraiser is being held in the Royal National Park. Picture supplied

Saving medical supplies from landfill is the key goal behind MedEarth, a company that hopes to unite the community for its fundraising trail walk on December 4 in the Royal National Park.

