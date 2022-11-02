Allawah TAFE NSW graduate Abu Hasan is proving that it's never too late to join a booming IT industry.
With Australia's tech sector forecast to grow by one million jobs by 2026, Mr Hasan, 44, has joined the growing trend.
He switched careers and completed a Diploma of IT Networking at TAFE NSW Meadowbank, which is home to one of the few Cisco Academy Training Centres in the Australasia Pacific region.
The campus was rewarded a Cisco Networking Academy 'Be the Bridge Award' for its commitment to IT skills training.
Mr Hasan credits the course with helping him land a job in the industry, and believes he studied the course at the right time.
"After working in the hospitality industry for years, I decided now was the time to follow my dream and switch careers to IT - a field I've always been passionate about," he said.
"The course gave me the practical skills and in-depth theoretical knowledge I needed to succeed. Having access to state-of-the-art equipment such as switches and routers was invaluable, along with the continuous support of my teachers.
"I'm now working full time in the industry as a Network Support Technician. It's a challenging role but so rewarding knowing I'm contributing to complex systems."
TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Information Technology Ashraf Salem says TAFE NSW delivers Cisco specialised training across the state, from certificates through to advanced diploma courses.
"It's great to see students like Abu taking advantage of the quality training offered through access to our Cisco Networking Academies to pursue challenging and rewarding careers in the in-demand IT industry," he said.
"By working closely with Cisco, we aim to provide a high-qualitycurriculum which combines in-depth technical training with professional skills development to deliver a pipeline of highly skilled IT professionals."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
