Kogarah's e-scooter trial doesn't send everyone into transports of delight

E-scooters are coming to Kogarah after Georges River Council after endorsed a 12-month trial of the new technology.
Last night's council meeting endorsed the trial for e-scooters to run along Railway Parade Kogarah to Carlton Station.
But there were some concerns.
Councillor Natalie Mort was firmly opposed to the e-scooter trial.
"I feel the safety risk is just too high and I don't think we are set up to cater for this trial," she said.
"Many councils have opted out of the trial so why are we proposing it?
"People are reckless with them which has the risk to the person riding them but I'm more concerned about the potential impact to pedestrians from collisions of which there have been many recorded deaths.
"If people are riding these at night what are the night-time safety provisions in terms of lighting, hi-viz ahd helmets?
"What does the council have if there's serious injury or death resulting from this trial? Are there insurancesin place for those?
"This trial is a waste of State Government funding and valuable staff resources so I won't be supporting it."
Cr Sam Stratikopoulos spoke in support of the e-scooter trial.
"Understand there are some safety concerns in relation to e-scooters," he said.
"But the trial we are undertaking is the regulated one by companies which limits the e-scooter to 15km per hour, not 50 km per hour where we see the accidents occur across other LGAs.
"They have actually been illegal e-scooters and not the regulated ones which the council will be undertaking in this trial."
Deputy Mayor Kathryn Landsberry spoke against the trial.
"We don't have the shared pathways or bikeways in the LGA that were the criteria originally for councils to participate in this trial," Cr Landsberry said.
"Many councils have opted out. I would much prefer to see the State Government investing in things like shared pathways and bikeways before we actually create this situation which is potentially dangerous.
"There's been a number of recorded deaths. They may have been private but that's besides the point. I've seen people riding up Carwar Avenue at seven o'clock at night in the dark with no helmet and at quite a speed.
"I understand this trial is going to be regulated but I don't want to be in a situation where something awful happens and we wish he hadn't gone ahead with this. The risks are too high. We are not designed as an LGA to support this sort of thing.
"Council officers had to scratch around to find a location that might be suitable and I'm not really convinced Railway Parade is somewhere that is going to be an ideal location mixing with traffic. I think it could be quite chaotic."
Cr Lou Konjarski said the e-scooters are regulated and speed limited to where they can travel,
"They can't travel past a certain radius," he said. "They need to be returned to where they have been picked up. The scooters are not designed for speed or to be ridden on the footpath. They are being used anyway so this is a way to show people how to use them responsibility and carefully."
Councillor Sam Elmir also spoke in favour of the e-scooter trial.
"This is a great opportunity for our LGA," he said.
"This is about what sort of future we see for our town centres and what sort of technology we adopt for them.
"It will provide an opportunity for out town centres, and particularly our smaller town centers, to be activated by ease of connection."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.