No compulsory acquisition of Beverly Hills homes

By Jim Gainsford
Updated November 1 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 9:30pm
"I propose that we make it very clear that a fundamental principle upon which this draft Beverly Hills Master Plan will be prepared is that there is to be no compulsory land acquisition," Georges River mayor Nick Katris said.

There will be no compulsory acquisition of homes in Beverly Hills as part of the future Master Plan for the suburb.

