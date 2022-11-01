No compulsory acquisition of Beverly Hills homes

There will be no compulsory acquisition of homes in Beverly Hills as part of the future Master Plan for the suburb.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris confirmed this in a Mayoral Minute submitted at the October 31 council meeting which was to receive an update on the preparation of the draft Beverly Hills Master Plan.
The initial draft Beverly Hills Masterplan included plans for buildings of up to 10-storeys in the commercial centre and four-storeys in surrounding streets and the compulsory acquisition of properties in Norfolk Avenue to make a new street.
"The possibility of compulsory land acquisition has been particularly troubling for many of our community," Cr Katris said.
"So I propose that we make it very clear that a fundamental principle upon which this draft Master Plan will be prepared is that there is to be no compulsory land acquisition," he said.
Deputy mayor and chair of the environment and planning committee, Cr Kathryn Landsberry described it as a great step forward.
"We can give some sort of certainty to the residents of Beverly Hills that were potentially impacted by the compulsory acquisition component of the proposed Master Plan," she said.
Cr Colleen Symington later added an amendment reaffirming that the adoption by council of any Beverly Hills Master Plan must only proceed on the basis there are no compulsory acquisitions.
"I've spoken about my opposition to compulsory acquisition," Cr Symington said.
"Beverly Hills desperately needs revitalisation. Currently it is on life support. It's effectively dying before our eyes. We've got permanent clearways, and limited car parking," she said.
"But this is not a NIMBY community. It's one that wants to restore vibrancy with innovative ideas of panning. There are so many passionate residents who see the potential for Beverly Hills."
The feedback provided by the Councillors at the most recent workshop included no support for the compulsory acquisition of properties and the proposed heights or the scale proposed in the exhibited master plan.
There was support for the expansion of the B2 zone on the eastern side of King Georges Road and that council investigate Melvin Street for a B2 zoning and investigate additional FSR and height over the residential area to the west of King Georges Road behind the B2 Zone.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
