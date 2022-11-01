An entertainer's delight

Prestige Property
Bed 4 | Bath 4 | Car 4
This four-bedroom family home is the ultimate entertainer's delight. Newly renovated with multiple indoor and outdoor areas it offers functional, versatile and modern living at its finest.
Be captivated by the attention to detail and carefully thought-out features. The entry-level includes three bedrooms, master with walk-in robe and ensuite, a state-of-the-art kitchen, dining and living area as well as a large internal laundry.
Stylish and contemporary in design, the kitchen has a walk-in pantry, Miele appliances, Caesarstone benchtop and a feature backlit onyx stone partition in the accompanying dining area. Opening out onto an alfresco balcony with sliding shutters.
Downstairs delivers a second living/rumpus room, two-way bathroom and fourth bedroom with storage. From here step out onto a large covered outdoor chef's kitchen complete with barbecue and automatic roof which extends into an expansive paved entertaining area with glass atrium.
All this overlooks a stunning in-ground pool, large 12-person spa and cabana area with bathroom and changing facilities. With lower lawn area and subtle water glimpses, this is truly a one-of-a-kind property.
For all the sports fanatics out there, as the former childhood home of the world lightweight boxing champion George Kambosos Jnr, this property is in a league of its own.
