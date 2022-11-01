Cheaper childcare for more than 7,000 families in Barton electorate

There will be cheaper childcare for 7,100 families in the Barton electorate under the Federal Budget provisions, MP Linda Burney said.
More than 1.2 million families will benefit from higher childcare subsidies under the $5.4 million package, which comes into effect from July 1, 2023.
"Labor's cheaper childcare policy delivers targeted cost of living relief and flexibility to working families in Barton," Ms Burney said.
"Childcare costs have increased 41 per cent in the past eight years and Labor is determined to remove this barrier to workforce participation.
"This Budget delivers responsible cost of living relief to families including six months paid parental leave by 2026, cheaper medicines and more affordable housing through our Housing Australia Future Fund and new National Housing Accord."
Childcare policy initiatives in the Federal Budget include:
The maximum 90 per cent subsidy rate kicks in for families earning $80,000 or less.
Middle income households will also benefit from significant savings.
"For example, a family earning $120,000 with one child in early education and care will be more than $1700 better off with the subsidy rising from 69.19 per cent to 82 per cent," Ms Burney said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
