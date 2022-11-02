A pool with no water is like a pub with no beer, and that was the experience of many Sutherland Shire families during a rare spell of hot weather on the weekend.
The family-friendly, free swimming centre in Como Pleasure Grounds was empty, and the gates to the facility were locked.
The council-operated, seasonal pool, which is ideal for children, is normally open at this time of the year.
No explanation for the closure was provided at the centre.
There was speculation it was due to a shortage of lifeguards, but a Sutherland Shire Council spokesman told the Leader it was an equipment issue.
"Como Pool remains closed while an upgrade to the pool's filtration system awaits completion," he said.
"Council is working to complete this upgrade as soon as possible, with works expected to be completed and the facility reopened to the public by the end of the month [November]," he said.
"While these works are undertaken, council appreciates the patience shown by those eagerly awaiting access to this much-loved community facility.
"In the interim, local residents and visitors to the Sutherland Shire are welcome to access the array of outdoor and indoor pools, spa and steam room facilities, toddler's pools and water fun park area available at other Council operated Leisure Centres at Sutherland, Engadine and Caringbah."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.