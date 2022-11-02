St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Family-friendly Como pool remains closed due to filtration issue

By Murray Trembath
Updated November 2 2022 - 1:41am, first published 12:00am
Como pool is empty and the gates of the facility are locked. Picture by Chris Lane

A pool with no water is like a pub with no beer, and that was the experience of many Sutherland Shire families during a rare spell of hot weather on the weekend.

