Plan for 100 units at Bexley North back on agenda

A Planning Proposal for 100 units in three residential towers at Bexley North that was rejected by Bayside Council in 2019 has resurfaced.
The Planning Proposal the corner of Bexley Road and New Illawarra Road would see the demolition of a service station and six houses to make a combined 4,257 square-metre site.
The developer is seeking a rezoning from Low Density to High Density Residential, an increase in the maximum height from 8.5-metres (two storeys) to 20.5-metres (six storeys) and a increase in the maximum Floor Space Ratio from 0.51 to 2:1.
Bayside Council considered the proposal in 2019 and resolved not to support it progressing to a Planning Proposal.
At the time, the council received 43 submissions, a petition signed by 684 residents who said no to ad hoc rezoning. and representations from Kogarah MP Chris Minns.
The community raised concerns in relation to traffic, flooding, building height, local character, capacity of rail services at Bexley North and the strategic planning framework for Bexley North.
Residents asked for more consultation as they were only advised six days before that the 564 page Planning Proposal was coming to council.
The Council's planning staff recommended the planning proposal be forwarded to the Department for a Gateway determination.
But Councillors did not support it on the grounds of density, car parking, traffic issues and the lack of strategic direction in the Bexley North area.
The developer sought a rezoning review through the Department of Planning and the Sydney Easter Sydney Planning Panel which determined it had merit.
The Council was required to submit the planning proposal to the Department for a Gateway determination, which it did on 23 June, 2020.
Following this the Department wrote to Council requesting clarification on the preparation of a site-specific Development Control Plan.
On 14 February 2022, Council provided the additional information requested.
A Gateway determination was issued on 3 May allowing it to proceed to public exhibition.
According to the Department's Gateway determination report, the planning proposal will facilitate the delivery of housing supply, choice and diversity.
"The planning proposal will have economic benefits because it will provide housing choice and diversity in an established residential area near infrastructure and services," according to the Department's determination.
On 7 May 2020, the Sydney Eastern City Planning Panel (the Regional Panel) determined that the planning proposal had both strategic and site-specific merit to proceed to the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment for a Gateway determination.
The Planning Proposal is on public exhibition until 21 November, 2022.
Have your say:
- In writing - PO Box 21, Rockdale, NSW 2216
- Via email - council@bayside.nsw.gov.au
- Or via the Council website - https://haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au/planning-proposal...
