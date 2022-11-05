Time to speak up on future of Sans Souci Park

Georges River Councli is inviting residents to give feedback on the Draft Sans Souci Park Plan of Management (POM) and Master Plan.
The draft Master Plan and Plan of Management have been developed to determine and guide how the 3.27ha Sans Souci Park adjacent to the Captain Cook Bridge will be "used, improved upon and managed" in the future.
Key elements of the Master Plan include a regeneration of the Bathers' Pavilion site, development of a local pavilion and kiosk, rehabilitation of the former ocean pool, upgrade of beach access, upgrade of the fishing and boat pontoon and retention of heritage features including the sandstone wall along the waterfront.
The park's famous large Moreton Bay fig tree, believed to be 130 to 160 years old, will be retained.
The draft Plan of Management identifies several commercial opportunities for the park including regeneration of the Bathers' Pavilion site and a communtiy transport hub providing connections to the Georges River.
The plan also provides for upgraded access and entrance into the Sans Souci Leisure Centre.
Existing shade shelters, picnic tables and BBQ facilities would be retained and street furniture upgraded.
The draft Plan of Management (POM) and Master Plan has been developed from an initial community consultation held December 2020 to February 2021.
Council is now inviting users, the community, and stakeholders to offer feedback and views on the draft San Souci POM and Master Plan.
The public exhibition for Sans Souci Park, Rocky Point Road, Sans Souci, started 2 November 2022 and run for 28 days with submissions invited until 14 December 2022
As part of the exhibition, Council will run a Your Say consultation including an opportunity for residents to drop-in to an on-site consultation at Sans Souci Park on Saturday 12 November 2022 weather permitting.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris said, "In accordance with Council's Community Engagement Strategy, the design and planning for Sans Souci Park has been carried out in partnership with the local community.
"It is important that San Souci's recreational users, neighbours, stakeholders and the wider community have a role in preparing the Plan of Management and Master Plan.
"This is to ensure the area's use and management is consistent with the local community's values, needs, desires and ideas," he said.
For more information, visit: https://yoursay.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/sans- souci-plan-of-management-and-masterplan
