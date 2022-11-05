St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Time to speak up on future of Sans Souci Park

November 5 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
San Souci Park's famous fig tree has been retained under a new Master Plan for the site. Picture: Chris Lane

Georges River Councli is inviting residents to give feedback on the Draft Sans Souci Park Plan of Management (POM) and Master Plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.