A bid to delay Sutherland Shire Council's withdrawal from a childcare service it has operated for more than 40 years has been rejected.
The council decided by 12 votes to three at Monday night's meeting to relinquish its approved provider status for Family Day Care (FDC) on June 30, 2023.
FDC is childcare and early education in a small scale environment, operated as a business by an accredited educator from home and catering for a handful of children.
At present, the council's FDC scheme has 16 educators, catering for 112 families and a total of 127 children.
Parents were rocked when told in October of the council's intention to withdraw.
The council's 11 early education centres are not affected.
Cr Diedree Steinwall moved at Monday night's meeting to postpone the change until June 30, 2024 "in fairness to educators and families".
Cr Steinwall said the short timeframe was "unrealistic" and an extra year would "release a lot of pressure from educators and families".
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said a postponement would create unnecessary confusion.
"The only thing that is changing is that council will no longer be involved," he said.
"Providers can join another scheme."
Cr Leanne Farmer said she had done a thorough investigation and was satisfied all parents who are in the council's scheme have found other places.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
