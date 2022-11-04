Schools have welcomed a move to make mathematics compulsory in four years' time, but say more effort will be required to get students interested in taking on the subject.
NSW students will be forced to study Year 12 maths by the 2026.
Currently it is an elective for the HSC, but with the introduction of new senior syllabuses from 2025, all Year 11 and Year 12 students the following year will have to take it on.
Education Minister Sarah Mitchell says the shake-up is to encourage more young people to improve their post-school job opportunities.
"Having a strong grasp of maths opens a world of possibilities for young people," she said.
"Maths helps develop skills for life, providing students with fundamental skills in problem-solving, analysis and reasoning that are essential no matter what career they choose."
Mathematics Coordinator of St John Bosco College, Renne Laing, agrees.
"For us as maths teachers we're excited that we're going to have the opportunity to engage more students in mathematics," she said.
"The benefit being is that it's used in all occupations and all stages of life - students need that."
She says deciphering a typical mathematics question encourages students to develop skills in comprehension.
"The problem solving and literacy that's involved in the breaking down of questions and the way a student tackles different ways of solving a problem, is key," she said.
Ms Laing recently challenged her students and asked them to think of an occupation where maths wouldn't be useful.
"They couldn't think of one. They said a garbage person for example, but I said, well they have to plan a route in a minimum amount of time," she said.
But she says there will be some expected obstacles, as teachers would need to think of more creative ways to engage those students who would otherwise not choose maths.
"Up to about 90 per cent of our students choose maths, which is quite high and equal across the board of boys and girls, some students who don't choose maths are the ones who are doing apprentices, and they aren't in school a lot," Ms Laing said.
"But even those students who are doing trades still like maths - even though it's not at a higher level, they might need it for electrical work."
She said teachers played a crucial role in building interest in a subject.
"We promote a positive attitude to mathematics by making it relevant to their world," she said.
"We looked at a project-based activity where students 'went' on a campervan trip around Australia. They examined kilometres travelled, fuel and food costs, and 'built' a van using knowledge of area and volume."
"Being passionate really transfers to the students. As teachers we have a love for maths, so when you're at the front of a room, students will feed of that.
"What's great about our department is that we are all maths trained, which is not common in NSW at the moment. That is something we are quite proud of."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
