A Sutherland doctor is leading the long COVID-19 charge by launching a clinic to help patients get back to pre-infection health.
James Zhang knows the debilitating symptoms that can arise - and linger - for months after getting COVID-19.
The early career GP worked as a senior clinician at the virtual St Vincent's Hospital COVID-19 Unit, where he saw a huge demand for people experiencing long COVID-19, so he started a clinic in-house himself.
With a waitlist of about nine months, St Vincent's clinic was set up to keep high-risk patients out of hospital.
"I was inspired by the care our team provided, and I thought I could easily do it as a GP," Dr Zhang said.
"They are doing great work in the hospital but I see the wait time as unfeasible for many patients, when things can be done about their symptoms now."
Each week, Dr Zhang takes his expertise to Shire Family Medical, where he works, to help patients identify their post-COVID-19 'niggles.'
Alongside colleague Dr Gary Franks, he puts patients in touch with experts including physiotherapists, dietitians, respiratory and cardiac specialists and psychologists, to help manage long COVID-19.
"Long COVID-19 is a bit of a nebulous definition," Dr Zhang said. "The World Health Organisation defines it as experiencing symptoms of various kinds for more than two months, and if it has been three months since having a COVID-19 infection."
He said the most common symptom included very poor exercise tolerance and breathlessness, easy fatigue ability, and "brain fog" or poor memory.
"Also poor cognition and sleep," he said. "People may commonly experience a persisting cough or a loss of smell or taste that persists longer than the few weeks post-illness."
In other patients he said, metabolism begins to suffer, or existing conditions including diabetes, worsen.
"Appetite or bowels can become very upset. There may be changes in bowel function, and changes in mood," Dr Zhang said. "Because of the nature of the virus, it can trigger lots of things. It's not like a common cold that just affects the nose and throat."
Dr Zhang observed interesting outcomes since starting the clinic. Women between 20-50 years of age were among the most common patients experiencing long COVID-19.
"A lot of what we're seeing is towards the younger, female demographic," he said. "Often these people are very high functioning, but perhaps they're noticing a significant decline in their concentration, and they're more likely to seek help."
Often the starting point for us as doctors is to sit down with a patient, and say 'what you're experiencing is real. It's not just in your head.- Dr James Zhang
But as there is no single blood test than can prove long COVID-19, he said, so the challenge for doctors is pinpointing its causes.
"It's still an ongoing research issue," Dr Zhang said. "There are a whole lot of persisting theories as to why this is occurring, whether it's possible ongoing viral load, or whether the immune system has become dysfunctional since the infection. Or whether the virus has done a number on parts of your body.
"Often the starting point for us as doctors is to sit down with a patient, and say 'what you're experiencing is real, it's not just in your head. A lot of the time our investigations may come up with perfectly normal tests, but our job is to provide support to optimise health from a holistic perspective as best we can."
But one things is certain - vaccination is key, he said. "Research suggests there's a 15 to 50 per cent increase in the likelihood of getting long COVID-19 if you're not vaccinated," Dr Zhang said. "There's always been a strong case for that.
"The proportion of patients with long COVID-19 is directly proportional to the severity of illness. If you ended up in hospital, in ICU, there's a good chance long COVID-19 symptoms may manifest more so."
NSW Health has recorded 19,800 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, with 974 in hospital and 32 in intensive care.
Dr Zhang says there will be a growing need for long COVID-19 support in months to come.
"As the pandemic is becoming more of a nuisance than a concern as it's winding down, long COVID-19 is going to be an increasing problem in our community," he said. "There is already a crying need for treatment."
He said the skills and resources needed to manage long COVID-19 are well within GPs' scope - more so than hospitals.
"It will be a big issue as people start to feel the effects post-COVID-19. But the work can easily be scaled to GPs and let hospitals deal with the ones who need more extensive care so they are no overloaded," he said.
"As GPs we know our patients better and have the capacity to journey with them in a more sustained long-term process. We have the ability to reach out to various allied health, we can draft up for example, mental health care plans so patients can access care in a timely manner".
Dr Zhang says the longer people have to wait for treatment, the more likely they are to pursue unverified, alternative remedies.
"While there isn't any specific one size fits all miracle cure, it's about tailoring our approach to what each patient has experienced," he said.
Although the clinic has been in a trial phase for the practice's patients only, Dr Zhang hopes more GPs consider adopting the model.
"There's been a lot of positive feedback and it's extremely rewarding," he said. "I discovered that one of my patients who had worsening dyspnoea post-infection, had two, small peripheral pulmonary emboli in their lungs. She was referred to the respiratory physician and she's now on anticoagulants, but we only picked up on that because we actually took the time to acknowledge what was going on."
Dr Zhang also recently featured in a podcast by the Medical Republic.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
