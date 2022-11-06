Bayside Council launches adopt a tree program

Bayside Council is set to establish an adopt a tree program that will allow residents to request a street tree be planted in front of their property.
"Bayside Council plants about 400 street trees every year to help improve our tree canopy and cool our streets," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"Residents will be able to let us know they want a free tree planted outside their home and Council will recommend a selection of native trees based on a number of criteria like location, soil type, power lines, traffic signals and visibility for road users."
The Adopt a Tree program is expected to start in January 2023 with trees being planted in autumn and spring when they have the best chance of thriving.
Residents will be asked to take care of the tree including watering.
Council will also examine extending the program to include 'Memorial trees' or 'tree for Mum' type events.
The 'Adopt a Tree' program could be incorporated into Council's street tree planting program and new Urban Forest Strategy.
