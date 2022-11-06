St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside Council launches adopt a tree program

November 6 2022 - 11:30am
Bayside Council will also examine extending its new Adopt a Tree program to include 'Memorial trees' or 'Tree for Mum' type events such as this one, pictured in 2019.

Bayside Council is set to establish an adopt a tree program that will allow residents to request a street tree be planted in front of their property.

