Carss Park aquatic centre update

Georges River Councillors have been briefed on the results of a technical and environmental assessment report on the suitability of both the Carss Park and the Todd Park sites for a future contemporary aquatic facility.
Georges River Council officers provided a comprehensive confidential briefing to councilors on 26 October with details of the site investigations undertaken for both a Local Aquatic Facility and a Regional Aquatic Facility at both sites.
"Council officers have progressed concept plans for both Carss Park and Todd Park and are currently in the process of finalising the Georges River Aquatic Facility - Site Assessment Review," Georges River mayor Nick Katris said in a Mayoral Minute at this week's council meeting.
"This includes detailed technical investigations for each of the aquatic facility concepts including site services and utilities, a geotechnical and civil engineering review, flood and stormwater management, traffic studies, environmental impact assessment, heritage impact assessment, arboricultural assessment, and detailed cost plans.
"The concept plans developed for a Local Aquatic Facility include an eight-lane 51.5m Olympic standard pool, a 25m accessible learn to swim pool, gym and fitness areas, a café, wet and dry accessible change facilities and seating areas, operational offices, and a purpose-built carpark."
A report will be provided to the Council at its November 2022 meeting.
In July, Georges River Council outlined a strategy to build a third aquatic centre in the local government area.
The council's 2022-23 Operational Plan, adopted at the June 27 council meeting, includes a strategy to 'progress construction of a new aquatic facility in the LGA', with specific actions that Council will deliver by June 2023.
This includes:
1. Select a suitable site for construction of a new aquatic facility in the LGA.
2. Seek funding to progress construction of a new aquatic facility in the LGA.
3. Undertake feasibility study for construction of a new aquatic facility in the LGA.
Once the council has endorsed the preferred option and location council will include this in the forward capital works program and seek grant funding to its delivery
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
