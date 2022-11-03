St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Opinion

Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Stop it and swap it

By Mark Speakman
November 3 2022 - 2:30pm
Litter at Towra Point. Picture by Sarah-Jo Lobwein, SO SHIRE

About 95 per cent of the litter on NSW beaches and waterways comes from suburban streets. The vast majority of that litter is single-use plastic. Single-use plastic items and packaging make up 60 per cent of all litter in NSW.

