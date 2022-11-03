Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Stop it and swap it

About 95 per cent of the litter on NSW beaches and waterways comes from suburban streets. The vast majority of that litter is single-use plastic. Single-use plastic items and packaging make up 60 per cent of all litter in NSW.
So this week the NSW Government began a major step to a cleaner environment.
From November 1, a variety of single use plastic items generally can no longer be sold. These include plastic-stemmed cotton buds; plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, plates and bowls; food ware and cups made from expanded polystyrene; and rinse-off personal care products containing plastic microbeads. This adds to the recent ban on lightweight single-use plastic bags from 1 June.
Some may say that this is yet another intrusion of the nanny state and point to inconvenience from these no products no longer being for sale. The problem is, however, that while these products are convenient for that one use, their plastic stays with us indefinitely. Single-use plastic items in fact break up into smaller and smaller and smaller bits of plastic and simply sit out there in our environment for hundreds of years.
It's not just an environmental problem, but also a human health one.
The best way of dealing with this, the best way of preventing 2.7 billion items of plastic from littering and making its way into the NSW environment over the next 20 years, is to start at the beginning, which is by banning them. There are generally easy ways to swap their use for more sustainable alternatives.
Why pick on the humble plastic-stemmed cotton bud? I'm grateful to a group of local conservationists who showed me how these cotton buds have turned up all along the coast (yet not much in estuaries), ready for ingestion by wildlife, with indentations indicating they have passed through sewerage system grills (presumably flushed down toilets) into the ocean. They are often listed in the top five-10 marine debris items most commonly found on the beach. We can encourage people to stop flushing them down the toilet, but that has only limited success.
It's in the interests of all of us, and future generations to ensure our waterways and ecosystems are clean and thriving.
