Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Stop it and swap it

Why pick on the humble plastic-stemmed cotton bud? I'm grateful to a group of local conservationists who showed me how these cotton buds have turned up all along the coast (yet not much in estuaries), ready for ingestion by wildlife, with indentations indicating they have passed through sewerage system grills (presumably flushed down toilets) into the ocean. They are often listed in the top five-10 marine debris items most commonly found on the beach. We can encourage people to stop flushing them down the toilet, but that has only limited success.