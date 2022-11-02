St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sydney Water 'listens to community' and withdraws DA for housing subdivision at Woronora Heights

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 2 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 10:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A koala photographed in bushland in 2021 on the other side of the road to the site of the proposed subdivision. Picture supplied

Sydney Water has listened to the community and withdrawn its development application (DA) for a housing subdivision on a wildlife corridor at Woronora Heights on which koalas have been sighted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.