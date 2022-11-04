St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Caringbah couple Troy and Jennifer Lubben celebrate expansion of their tiling equipment firm

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 4 2022 - 3:29pm, first published 2:30pm
Mortar Mart team (from left) Mark Moskwa, Troy Lubben, Phillip Smith, Jennifer Lubben, Greg Branch, Melissa Whitbread, Kyle Thorrington and Jay Tarlinton. Picture by Chris Lane

Troy and Jennifer Lubben are celebrating the expansion of their small business in the building industry, which has grown from a one man operation supported by parents to a team of 11.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

