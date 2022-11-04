Troy and Jennifer Lubben are celebrating the expansion of their small business in the building industry, which has grown from a one man operation supported by parents to a team of 11.
Mr Lubben established the tiling equipment business, which has been rebranded Mortar Mart, in Parraweena Road, Caringbah in 1998 and his wife joined him in it 13 years ago.
The business has grown to be a leading supplier of tiling, stone, waterproofing, caulking, grout products, tools, equipment and machinery.
It has now expanded into the factory next door, allowing the showroom to be relocated to a much larger space.
A "grand opening" was held on November 3 for customers and suppliers, with a BBQ, coffee cart, vouchers and other prizes and product demonstrations.
Mr Lubben said his family operated a ceramics manufacturing business at that location for many years and brought in some tiling equipment as a sideline.
"My father was looking at retiring and sold off the ceramics business and suggested I start selling tiling equipment from one of the warehouses," he said.
"I had been a motor mechanic for 10 years after leaving school, but he said, 'There is an opportunity here, why don't you look into it?'
"At the start, there was just me working full time and my father helping out part time and my mother doing the books.
"A year later we got a store person and we have continued to grow so we now have a team of 11. All but two live in the shire."
Mr Lubben said the business was originally a wholesaler but began selling directly to tradesmen about 2000.
"We import a lot of tools from overseas, so we have a lot of stuff that you might not find elsewhere," he said.
the couple also operate an online business under the name Tilers Online.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
