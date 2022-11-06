St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

PAWS Pet Therapy dog brings a smile to patients at St George Hospital

By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 10:00am
Therapy dog Roxy with her owners Wendi and Doug Murray. Roxy won an award for her volunteer work at St George Hospital. She is also a companion to Mr Murray, who has vascular dementia. Picture supplied

There are many dedicated, selfless acts from those who give up their time to support hospital patients in need.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

