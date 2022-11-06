There are many dedicated, selfless acts from those who give up their time to support hospital patients in need.
But this volunteer is a little hairier, shorter than most, and will eagerly sniff out a treat.
Roxy the Labrador is a PAWS Pet Therapy dog. She has won South Eastern Sydney Local Health District's Volunteer of the Year award, in the recent District Healthcare Awards.
This four-legged friend has brought an abundance of comfort and joy to people in care, helping to reduce stress, promote healing, lift spirits, and even lower blood pressure.
A welcome addition wherever she goes, Roxy does the weekly rounds of St George Hospital's wards and patient clinics, wagging her tail in anticipation of a pat.
With the shake of a paw, a gentle lay of her head in a lap or simply a spot of company in the corner of a room, Roxy has cheered up many patients.
Her owners of the past six years, Wendi and Doug Murray, of Kurnell, say Roxy, who is eight and a half, is one special pooch.
"Roxy is our third re-classified guide dog. We had Angie, then Muzza, who was euthanised. My husband was diagnosed with vascular dementia and it became obvious very quickly that we needed another dog because Doug wasn't coping - he always had a dog by his side," Mrs Murray said. "I wanted a companion for my husband."
Formerly known as Dash, Roxy was placed with Guide Dogs Australia by a family from Sutherland Shire. Fully trained, she was given a home with the Murrays.
"From the moment we got home, we knew she was something special," Mrs Murray said. "She's really sensitive and super intelligent - she picks up on emotions before you even know you're upset.
"We've had lots of changes in our life and Doug is doing very well mainly because of Roxy. She has a calming presence and he knows she is his therapy."
But then Mrs Murray realised Roxy could also lend a helping paw to other people.
"I was reading a magazine article about what sort of personality is required for a therapy dog in a hospital or nursing home, and I looked down at Roxy, who was sitting next to me, and I said to her, 'this is your job. You were made for this,'" she said.
The couple's granddaughter, who was a trainee physiotherapist at St George Hospital at the time, got the ball rolling, and Roxy was given the regular gig.
"She suggested would be a good idea to bring her in, so she had a trial, and she's been amazing," Mrs Murray said.
"She makes such a difference in a patient's life, especially if they've had a dog before. Nurses will tell us that some patients don't speak a word until they have a cuddle with Roxy."
After the pause button was hit on visit during COVID-19, Roxy was keen to return to duty.
"We can't usually get her passed the first desk because the staff have treats for her. She knocks on the door with her nose to get one," Mrs Murray said.
"She loves apples and carrots. One of the neurological patients who has a brain infection saves all his bananas for her, so Roxy runs into his room.
"Her visits also make such a big difference to staff well-being. Doctors who have come out of surgery in their scrubs walk into the lunchroom and have selfies with Roxy."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
